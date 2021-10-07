Latest
Whoa Nelly

October 7, 2021 9:07 a.m.

The deepest corruption surrounding the Big Lie was Trump’s weaponization of the Justice Department. Big new report from the Senate Judiciary Committee just out this morning on exactly that aspect of the conspiracy.

Author
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk) is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
