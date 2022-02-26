Who To Follow

I’ve had a number of TPM Readers ask me via email today who they should be following on Twitter for real time updates. This is the list I’m following on Twitter. It’s a mix of just under a hundred reporters, diplomats, heads of state and region experts I put together and am following.
Latest Edblog
-
|February 26, 2022 6:00 p.m.
One curious feature of social media is that we actually have lots of detailed and close up imagery and information…
-
|February 26, 2022 9:12 a.m.
President Zelensky is saying publicly that Turkey has agreed to shut down transit to the Black Sea for Russian warships….