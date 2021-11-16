Keep An Eye Out For Us

Here’s the list of Republican members of Congress bold enough to attend the White House signing ceremony for the bipartisan infrastructure bill yesterday.
See signs of backlash against them from Trump, MAGA world, or the folks back home? Email us.
Here’s the list of Republican members of Congress bold enough to attend the White House signing ceremony for the bipartisan infrastructure bill yesterday.
See signs of backlash against them from Trump, MAGA world, or the folks back home? Email us.
The latest from the jury deliberations in Kenosha.
There’s little question that a COVID booster shot increases your immunity to COVID infection. Data out of Israel from the…
Upon the anniversary of her near-assassination at Jonestown, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) announces she won’t seek re-election: