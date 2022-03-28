For many Atlanticists in Europe and the United States there is a deep belief that the horror of the invasion of Ukraine – a conflict with a still very uncertain outcome – has nonetheless revitalized not only NATO but a sense of unity and purpose among the world’s civic democracies. I agree with this. Increasingly over the last decade the forces of revanchist authoritarianism have been on the march while those of civic democracy have been mired in internal division and generally unaware or indifferent to the fact that a conflict is even afoot. And yet the same conflict is underway or continues within the United States itself. It’s quite possible that the economic clout and military might of the United States, around which the resistance to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine revolves, could be absent from the field in less than three years.
Which Is The Weakest Link?
March 28, 2022 12:02 p.m.
