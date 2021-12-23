Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: Looking Back On The Dumb

This is your TPM evening briefing.
45 EAST 66TH STREET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/04/28: Andrew Giuliani addresses press outside of his father's apartment. His father, Rudy Giuliani was personal attorney of the former President Donald Trump. Fede... 45 EAST 66TH STREET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/04/28: Andrew Giuliani addresses press outside of his father's apartment. His father, Rudy Giuliani was personal attorney of the former President Donald Trump. Federal agents executed a search warrant early on this day at the Manhattan home of Rudy Giuliani in connection with criminal investigation into his involvement with Ukraine. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 23, 2021 6:25 p.m.

We’re ending the year in a befuddling place. The past week I’ve been having déjà vu, rocketing myself back to a simpler, but overall more confusing time — once again rounding out each evening with stupid little Victorian-era strolls around the neighborhood as my one activity for the day, all to maintain my stupid sanity.

The last few weeks have not been promising for the sweetly naive among us who were still holding on to hope for a brighter 2022. And the year as a whole has been a hard one. Kicking off the year with a literal insurrection didn’t do much to forecast optimism. Some of you, understandably, had to step away from the news at points throughout the year. And we don’t blame you! Between the Capitol attack and another impeachment and the GOP embrace of anti-vaxxers and extremists continuing their gradual takeover of Congress and the lingering Big Lie and this deadly COVID spike — it’s all been a lot. (Though, we did have a few bright spots this week!)

But our gallows humor got us through. And if we can’t, at least, release a few dark cackles into the void while the world burns, then we’ve lost our humanity.

