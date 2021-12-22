Where Things Stand: Three Pieces Of Good News In An Utterly Trash Time

The last few weeks have been abnormally bleak and bizarre, even for pandemic times. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) put a bushel over Democrats’ hopes of legislating this year. Kyle Rittenhouse was celebrated as a hero at a conservative youth conference in Arizona. More and more Democrats are bending to the impending-consequences of partisan gerrymandering and retiring ahead of the Midterms. Omicron is very literally everywhere (including inside this writer’s lungs 😑).
But today we were struck by a smattering of relatively positive (?) news developments. We’ll take what we can get.