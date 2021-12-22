Where Things Stand: Three Pieces Of Good News In An Utterly Trash Time

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: A local resident is tested for COVID-19 at a free testing site at Farragut Square as coronavirus cases surge in the city on December 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. District of Columbia May...

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: A local resident is tested for COVID-19 at a free testing site at Farragut Square as coronavirus cases surge in the city on December 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the city’s indoor mask mandate at 6am on Tuesday and announced a vaccination mandate for government employees after COVID-19 case numbers have surged to a new high. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

