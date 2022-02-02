Where Things Stand: FBI Investigating String Of HBCU Bomb Threats As Hate Crimes

On the first day of Black History Month this week, there were a string of bomb threats made targeting historically Black colleges and universities in the U.S. The FBI announced today that it would be looking into those threats and investigating them as “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes.”

“This investigation is of the highest priority for the bureau and involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country,” the FBI said in a statement, noting the probe was “of the highest priority for the bureau.”

The FBI said it would be working with other local, state and federal law enforcement offices to investigate the threats. A bureau official told the Washington Post that the FBI is investigating the incidents as racially-motivated because of the language used in the warnings and the institutions that were threatened. No explosive devices were found at any of the 12-plus schools that have been targeted in the last month.

Congress is getting involved in the recent incidents as well. Members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee sent a letter to the DOJ today requesting a briefing on the status of the investigation and the threats.

While the FBI said the investigation is still ongoing and the bureau hasn’t made any arrests, it reportedly has a lead. According to an official who spoke to NBC News, law enforcement believes at least six “tech savvy” minors are behind the racist threats. The young people of interest reportedly used a rather advanced method for disguising where the bomb threats originated. That’s all we know right now.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

More than a dozen schools were targeted, including Howard University, the University of the District of Columbia, Morgan State University and Coppin State University in Baltimore. Some of the schools went into lockdown temporarily after the calls were received.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

Guidelines On Book Banning In Schools Aren’t Being Followed

Trump’s outburst over the weekend is reportedly not the first time he’s floated the idea of pardoning those who mobbed the Capitol: Report: Trump Seriously Weighed Pardons For Capitol Insurrectionists Before Leaving Office | Talking Points Memo

A sad update: Butterfly Center Targeted By Right-Wingers Closes ‘For The Immediate Future’ | Talking Points Memo

??? GOP Rep Pushes Bizarre Conspiracy Theory About Trudeau Fleeing To US | Talking Points Memo

A Militia-Fueled Recall Effort Is Pulling Ahead In California

Vindman Sues Don Jr., Giuliani, Other Trump Allies Over First Impeachment Smear Campaign | Talking Points Memo

In unexpected news: CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns

Another Court May Break Silence On Key Question For Minority Voters

Trump Is ‘Absolutely’ Witness Tampering By Dangling Pardons, Jan. 6 Panel Member Says | Talking Points Memo

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Durham Says He Forgot About Key Piece Of Evidence — Josh Kovensky

What We Are Reading

NYC to Pick Up Two State Senate Seats Under Albany Redistricting Plan — Josefa Velasquez and Clifford Michel

The High Cost of Being Poor — Eoin Higgins

How The Snowflakes Won — Kaitlyn Tiffany