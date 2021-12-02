Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: We’re Living In A ‘Slow Motion’ Jan 6

This is your TPM evening briefing.
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 6: Colorado secretary of state elect Jena Griswold during the Democratic watch party in downtown Denver on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
By
|
December 2, 2021 6:45 p.m.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) sounded the already scream-worthy alarm this week.

It was a stark warning about something TPM has been covering with our hair-on-fire for some time: that the Jan. 6 attempt to steal an election was the culmination of months of President Trump’s stoking of the Big Lie, and not an isolated incident. What’s more, the attempted heist never ended.

Griswold outlined the various threats to our current democracy — like a slew of new state level restrictive voting laws and ongoing threats of violence against election workers — and observed that the election-stealing crusade is continuing as we speak. Just, perhaps, in slow motion.

