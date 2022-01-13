Where Things Stand: Biden Deploys The Military To Fight COVID As SCOTUS Helps Pandemic Linger

The White House’s latest COVID-19 mitigation efforts are a contrast to the Supreme Court’s ruling today.

President Biden announced Thursday that his administration would double its previous promise to hand out free at-home COVID-19 tests, with plans to send out one billion to Americans’ homes. Along with that, the Biden administration will distribute N95 masks to the public as the country faces an unprecedented spike in COVID infections.

Biden is also deploying more military personnel to hospitals. Speaking from the White House the President said that next week he will send 1,000 military medics to hospitals across the country that have become overrun with patients dangerously sick with the coronavirus. The spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant has left the nation’s hospitals overburdened and short-staffed in recent weeks.

Biden didn’t mince his words in his address announcing the drastic moves.

Acknowledging that he knows the public is “frustrated” with the surge in cases, he placed the blame on one specific portion of the population: “as we remain in this pandemic, this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And I mean by this: Right now, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are testing positive, but what happens after that could not be more different.”

The military deployment and doubled rollout of PPE comes as the the Supreme Court ties the administration’s hands with its ruling on the OSHA vaccine mandate this afternoon. SCOTUS blocked the enforcement of Biden’s executive order that would have required employers with 100-plus workers to enforce vaccine mandates or require weekly COVID testing in the workplace. It would’ve affected about 80 million Americans. (The court did let a similar mandate for health care workers at certain facilities that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding remain in place, at least for the time being.)

In the 6-3 ruling on the vaccine mandate, which would’ve been enforced by OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the court argued that the executive order transcended the executive branch’s authority. Josh Kovensky and Kate Riga have a good rundown of the ruling here. The conservative justices focused on the Biden order’s supposed infringement on the personal freedoms of employees, highlighting the uber-conservative court’s ongoing flirtation with anti-vax talking points.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Given how oral arguments went, today’s ruling wasn’t hugely surprising.

And Biden made it clear this decision will do nothing but keep the U.S. captive to this lingering pandemic.

“The Court has ruled that my administration cannot use the authority granted to it by Congress to require this measure, but that does not stop me from using my voice as President to advocate for employers to do the right thing to protect Americans’ health and economy,” he said.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

A lot of things happened today. The headlines …

Jan. 6 Committee Accuses Social Media Firms Of Dragging Feet On Cooperation With Committee | Talking Points Memo

SCOTUS Shoots Down Employer Vaccine Requirement; Lets Health-Care Worker Mandate Proceed | Talking Points Memo

Oath Keepers Chief Stewart Rhodes Arrested On Jan. 6-Related Charges | Talking Points Memo

Ohio Supreme Court GOP Justice Urges Redistricting Changes

Graham Threatens To Vote Against McConnell As Leader Unless He’s Buddies With Trump

Catch up on our live coverage of Senate negotiations here: Biden Heads To Senate On A Voting Rights Mission

And, an overview: Manchin, Sinema Unmoved On Filibuster As Democrats Apply Pressure

From TPM Cafe: How Targeted Ads On Social Media Drive People To Extremes

This Supreme Court Case Could Make Or Break The Biden Presidency

McCarthy Won’t Cooperate With Jan. 6 Info Request, Insists Investigation Isn’t ‘Legitimate’

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Jan. 6 Committee Reveals Another Text From A Fox Host To Meadows — Summer Concepcion

What We Are Reading

R.N.C. Signals a Pullout From Presidential Debates — Maggie Haberman

Jan. 6 committee rebuts challenges to its legitimacy, citing Katrina and Benghazi probes — Kyle Cheney

Will we really let ourselves be governed by irredeemable idiots? That’s the choice, America — Brian Karem