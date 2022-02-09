Where Things Stand: At Least Get Your Nazi Comparisons Right

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stepped in it/spilled it/has soup on her face/etc.

The QAnon congresswoman is known for her various unhinged diatribes, usually packed with some layer of confusing racism or anti-Semitism or Nazism.

Today during an interview with the far-right Real America News outlet, Greene was attempting to comment on Rep. Troy Nehls’ (R-TX) recent bizarre claims that Capitol Hill police took unauthorized photos of his office last fall and that Capitol law enforcement is engaged in some deep state plot to “destroy” him. The Capitol Police pushed back on the allegations saying an officer merely locked the congressman’s office door when it was left wide open during Thanksgiving break. TPM’s Josh Kovensky got a copy of a Capitol Police report and he explains the whole faux-outrage incident in depth here, but essentially Nehls and other far-right lawmakers are seizing on Nehls’ accusations as fodder for their campaign to blame the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Police as they flail to divert blame for the attack away from Trump and his supporters.

It’s a weird mess and also the normal kind of conspiracy theorizing that happens in Congress these days as far-right members continue to be the loudest folks in the Republican Party. Greene attempted to elevate the conspiracy theory during the interview today, comparing the Capitol Police force to the gestapo, which is of course Nazi Germany’s secret police.

But she made a STEWpid mistake (pun credit/outrage goes to TPM’s Kate Riga, not I) — perhaps even a hangry Freudian slip.

“Now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens who want to come talk to their representatives,” she said. “This government has turned into something it was never meant to be and it’s time to make it end.”

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG



Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

Gazpacho is, of course, a form of cold Spanish soup. Not Hitler’s secret police force.

