What Next?

By
|
September 28, 2021 10:41 a.m.

We’re puzzling over the Nancy Pelosi’s apparent decoupling of the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the reconciliation bill. What’s it mean? Does it matter? Where does lifting the debt ceiling fit in? We got you covered here.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief.
