Weirder and Weirder

We’re following various leads on the DC Secret Service/impersonation caper. Some of them are quite, quite weird. But the most interesting thing about this case so far is how little information we know. The raids in this story happened two days ago, Wednesday afternoon. Normally in a case like this — apparent espionage, probable corruption involving the Secret Service — we’d be seeing a steady stream of articles revealing new details of the plot. But there’s close to nothing. I get the sense that’s because the DOJ and the FBI don’t really know themselves. Or at least, they didn’t yesterday.