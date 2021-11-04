Election Fallout

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate work through Democrats’ loss in the Virginia gubernatorial race and what it means for reconciliation.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate work through Democrats’ loss in the Virginia gubernatorial race and what it means for reconciliation.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
It’s a predictable move for the red state governor with 2024 aspirations and one who has built his national profile…
All in all, things went well in court today for the Jan. 6 committee as it tries to enforce a…
Yesterday CNN headlined that President Biden returned to a Democratic “nightmare”. The Times Peter Baker said Biden was returning to…