Election Fallout

BREAKING: Justice Department Sues Texas Over New Voting Restrictions
In Trump’s Fight Over A Jan. 6 Subpoena, The Judge Missed A Crucial Point
DeSantis Wants Special Cops Hunting For Bogus Election Fraud

November 4, 2021 4:04 p.m.

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate work through Democrats’ loss in the Virginia gubernatorial race and what it means for reconciliation.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
