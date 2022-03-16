Very Significant

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Ukraine and Russia are now discussing “concrete formulations, that are close to agreement.” He says that potential agreement is on the basis of a Ukrainian proposal of neutrality on the model on Sweden or Austria, in which Ukraine forswears NATO membership but has its own military and independent foreign policy is free to seek EU membership and whatever other ties with other countries it wants. This seems in line with what I mentioned yesterday that President Zelensky appears to have been telegraphing. He’s made a series of statements in recent days saying he’s soured on NATO, that NATO’s never going to accept Ukraine, etc. That may be true as a prognostication and I’m sure he’s not happy about it. But the logic of saying seems aiming at softening the ground for including non-membership as part of a peace settlement. Take it off the table yourself, accept it through your own agency rather than as a diktat. This part about Zelensky is my interpretation. But I’m pretty confident this is correct. I also speak these negotiations may be much closer to fruition than people are thinking.
Latest
19 hours ago agoSarah Bloom Raskin Withdraws From Fed Job After Republican, Manchin Opposition
2 days ago agoA New Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory With The Same Old Cast Of Characters
2 days ago agoBill Barr Is Trying To Memory Hole His Own Campaign To Sow Doubt About The 2020 Election
2 days ago agoGinni Thomas Admits She Attended Jan. 6 Rally — Before It Got ‘Cold’ And She Left Early
Latest Edblog
-
|March 15, 2022 7:03 p.m.
☀️ I will not rain on this bipartisan parade.
-
|March 15, 2022 5:10 p.m.
Let me share a few observations on the situation in Ukraine. I’ll put most of this under the fold since…
-
|March 15, 2022 3:47 p.m.
Hey, a big thank you to the new members who’ve signed up so far. We really appreciate. If you’ve been…