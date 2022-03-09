Ukraine Conflict Miscellany

I’m sharing a list of write-ups that I have found helpful.

There’s an element of buyer-beware here. I don’t agree with everything these pieces say. As important, I don’t know every aspect of the background of the authors. But I’ve done enough research to have confidence they are reasonable, knowledgable people and the pieces are ones I have found helpful in making sense of what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine right now.

Decisive days: How the West can help Ukraine survive – Gustav Gressel … analysis of the military situation as of today.

Russia ‘solving logistics problems’ and could attack Kyiv within days – experts – Dan Sabbagh … one school of expert opinion which believes the Russian Army is getting its logistics and supply issues under control and may be able to mount a major attack on Kyiv later this week. (Here’s the actual report.)

Russian military’s corruption quagmire – Polina Beliakova … argues the logistics issues are driven by more fundamental corruption in the Russia military and security spheres.

Fascinating and long Twitter thread about how low-tech extractive industries are politically dominant within Russia and more technologically complex industries rate lower down the power and status system.