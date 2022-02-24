Latest
Ukraine: A Live Conversation

By
|
February 24, 2022 1:31 p.m.

Earlier today TPM’s executive editor David Kurtz and Ukraine specialist/TPM reporter Josh Kovensky hosted a live conversation on Twitter. Here is the link in case you missed it: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1jMJgeAEYrYKL

Zainab Shah is TPM's Director of Audience. She was previously the strategy and operations lead at BuzzFeed.
