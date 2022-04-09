Two Articles to Read Together

Below I recommended two articles about the occupation of Bucha, one from the Journal, the second from Der Spiegel. They are really best read together because they tell different but complementary stories. The first is more about an indisciplined and corrupt army which resorted to escalating brutality and killings as they became both more convinced the population was the Ukrainian Army against them and also more angry about their military failure. The second article gives more focus to mass killings as matters of policy, particularly military aged men and various local notables on lists of politicians, local leaders, former or possible future soldiers, anyone defined as a ‘nationalist’. The power of reading them together is that you get a sense of how both things were happening, both were feeding on each other.