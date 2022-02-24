I wanted to note this report that Ukraine has essentially opened its armories to civilian volunteers. They claim to have given out up to 10,000 automatic weapons today to citizens willing to fight as home guards or essentially paramilitaries and irregulars. This makes perfect sense for how this conflict is evolving. It is clearly an existential battle for the Ukrainian state. But I just wanted to focus in on what this means. This means giving out machine guns to any Ukrainian citizens who are ready to kill Russian soldiers. This is an invitation to the kind of merciless and bloody urban warfare that insurgents and irregulars excel at and which regular armies struggle with. Don’t get me wrong. If I were running Ukraine I would be doing this too. Watching ordinary Ukrainians, in various ways, put their lives on the line to fight back against this entirely unprovoked aggression inspires me. But I just want to focus in on how dark and desperate a situation this is. This is to the death kind of fighting. Where who is military and who is civilian is totally blurred. It’s a level of ferocity you don’t easily come back from.
Latest
53 mins ago agoFive Texas DAs Defy Abbott’s Order To Probe Gender-Affirming Care For Trans Youth
5 hours ago agoOhio Supreme Court Orders Hearing On GOP-Led Mapmaking Commission’s Failures
8 hours ago agoPutin Had A Lot Of Options. He Chose The Most Aggressive One.
17 hours ago agoTrump Wildly Claims Russia Invasion ‘Happened Because Of A Rigged Election’
Latest Edblog
-
|February 24, 2022 1:31 p.m.
Earlier today TPM’s executive editor David Kurtz and Ukraine specialist/TPM reporter Josh Kovensky hosted a live conversation on Twitter. Here…
-
|February 24, 2022 12:38 p.m.
Through my writing over recent weeks I’ve tried to keep up a secondary focus on the decisions the U.S. made…
-
|February 23, 2022 7:10 p.m.
I’ve written relatively little over recent days on the unfolding Ukraine Crisis. It’s one of those stories that is not…