Time Flies

By
|
November 30, 2021 9:31 a.m.

It’s already November 30th. And that means it’s the day for the oral arguments in ex-President Trump’s executive privilege suit contesting the powers of the January 6th Committee. We’re live blogging the hearing here.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
