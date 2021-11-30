Time Flies

It’s already November 30th. And that means it’s the day for the oral arguments in ex-President Trump’s executive privilege suit contesting the powers of the January 6th Committee. We’re live blogging the hearing here.
Latest
15 hours ago agoOmar Hangs Up On Boebert After GOP Rep Repeats Non-Apology For Racist Trolling
15 hours ago agoHow Steve Bannon Has Exploited Google Ads To Monetize Extremism
17 hours ago agoEx-CIA Officer Details Trump’s Paranoid Rapport With Intel Community: Most ‘Difficult’ Transition Since Nixon
Latest Edblog
-
|November 29, 2021 6:15 p.m.
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the physician and rear admiral who successfully rode the coattails of MAGA world to land a…
-
|November 29, 2021 2:08 p.m.
A reader pointed me to this article that appeared in this morning’s Washington Post. It makes the case against vaccine…
-
|November 29, 2021 12:00 p.m.
Today we’re seeing a host of experts, public health officials and more saying that we need to speed up giving…