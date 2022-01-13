Prime Only Members-Only Article

This Is Why You Call the Vote

Senate Aviation and Space Subcommittee ranking member Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) questions witnesses during a hearing on May 14, 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
January 13, 2022 12:20 p.m.

Newsflash: perfidious silly person Kysten Sinema has now told a friendly reporter at Politico that she’s “weighing” or “considering” or some other chin-scratch-full but meaningless gerund that she may go to the floor of the Senate and give a speech denouncing any changes to Senate rules that will allow Democrats thin majority to do anything. This as President Biden goes to the Senate to press his case for a rule change that will allow democracy-protecting legislation to come to a vote.

