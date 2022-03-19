Thinking About the News Coverage

TPM Reader PT has some thoughts and questions on two versions of the Ukraine War he’s seeing from the Times on the one hand and various government analyses, outside expert analyses and comments from military analysts.

I’ve mainly been following the Russia-Ukraine war via various sources on Twitter, including the UK’s MOD and US DOD updates, plus some maps, knowledgeable sources, etc. From these I’ve learned that Russia has barely advanced at all in several days, that they appear to be unable to advance into the country because they’re limited by round-trip distance their supply trucks can cover on 1 tank of fuel, that their logistics and armor are getting picked off, that their Air Force has underperformed to a degree that nobody can really explain, that they’re losing an average of over 1000 soldiers per day (where losses include injuries and defections as well as deaths). CW in these sources is that Russia’s forces will probably lose all capacity for offensive action in the next couple of weeks unless something changes drastically in their favor. In other words, what Ukraine is doing in combat, and what the rest of the world is doing to assist them, is working. Then I go to the NYTimes website. None of the above is reported.

What I see in the NYTimes website is items like: a Ukrainian Marine barracks was destroyed in a missile attack; the Mariupol Drama Theater is still destroyed (apologies to Chevy Chase); Russia claims to have used a hypersonic missile on an ammo depot (which, BTW, nobody else seems to believe); a Ukrainian family is recovering in the hospital after being at the site of an attack; one in five Ukrainians have fled their homes; and so on. Point being, the NYTimes reporting seems to be making selective use of micro-level stories that convey a very false sense of the macro-level trajectory of the conflict. I don’t know why they would do this, and I doubt that the Times is trying to nudge NATO into conflict with Russia. It feels more like a case of looking for your keys under the lamppost: the Times has some collection of sources on the ground in Ukraine, they report out stories, and those stories are what the paper writ large has to choose from when deciding what to publish. It’s largely an accident of history that the Times has nobody to cover the macro-level story of the war, so they just don’t report on it. Alternatively, might this be an issue of how the Times, writ large, understands the profession of reporting? That is to say, they understand “A tank drove down a street in Mariupol today!” is a news story that can be reported and deserves coverage and amplification, while “Russian army still unable to advance due to supply line issues” is not. If so, it’s a very frustrating and borderline dangerous approach to the news in that it floods the zone with stories about the war while simultaneously not conveying the most important facts about it.

I’ve seen this too. And I can’t say precisely why it’s the case. But I can offer some general observations that explain part of it.

One issue is that Times reportage is always very 30,000 feet, at least on national security and electoral politics issues. I now sometimes rely on others to dig deep into news stories. But over the twenty-plus years I’ve been doing this I have known a very clear pattern. A lot of how I report is mining other news sources for factual information. Not just accurate information but new nuggets. Then I try to weave them together into a comprehensible whole and I do my own reporting to fill in parts I can’t find answers to from published sources. For those purposes I noticed early on that The Washington Post was almost always much more valuable to me than the Times. Since I was I was a scavenger for factual nuggets of information the Post always had way more than the Times. The Times would usually come to the story a bit later. So that’s one part of what PT is seeing – that 30,000 foot approach. And to be fair, my news reading needs and preferences are an extreme edge case as news consumption goes. So it’s not that the Times approach is bad. It’s just usually not as useful for me. What PT describes is a scrounging for detail that’s similar to what I do.

But that doesn’t answer why the big picture seems to be off, if it is. I suspect it is at least somewhat off. But sometimes going too granular can be misleading. Yes, the Russian military has wildly underperformed. They’re having all the logistical problems PT describes and which we’ve noted recently. But perhaps you step back and say, well, yeah, but Russia’s a huge country with lots of its military resources dispersed across its 10 time zones and as poorly as they’re performing if they want to reduce Ukraine to rubble they can. It will take longer and be ugly. But they can do it. Adam Smith said there’s a lot of ruin in a nation. And there’s a lot in a Great Power army too. So let’s leave open the possibility that the Times view of the conflict is catching things from a distance that PT and I are not.

My final point is about very different kinds of news reporting. And this is something I’ve been thinking about a lot as I get your emails about why you read TPM and as we chart the future of the organization. When we cover a story we want to get you right down to the nitty gritty and understand the essence of it. We want to give you as best an understanding as we can of where things are going. You see some of this in the way we often do rapid updates which are only fully comprehensible or meaningful if you’ve been following our coverage of a particular story. We expect that you want us to get our hands dirty getting at stories that are important and that you’re up for that kind of detail. Another thing we do is try to air as much as we can the editorial questions that we’re asking ourselves and discussing amongst ourselves.

One concept of journalism is that you don’t go to print until you know the story. And that’s certainly correct in the sense that you don’t want to tell the story before you know the facts. But it’s incomplete. Because sometimes it’s as illuminating to reveal to readers how you’re piecing together the story. Or to share with readers the really critical questions we don’t yet seem to have answers for. The right questions are often as illuminating as the answers. This requires some editorial know-how and experience to be clear what you know and what you don’t, what you think is likely but which you do not yet know for certain and things that are simply questions. But if you can do that it leads to news consumers who are much better informed. Less surprised by what comes next.

But what’s key about that is that it’s not for every news consumer. It’s for a certain kind of news consumer who’s really into news and wants to go deep. Or in some cases, they don’t have time to go deep but they want to be updated by reporters who have and will present the findings in a way that is suited to a news consumer who is serious about the news. That’s what we do that is different from most other news organizations. It’s not better or worse. It’s just aimed at a particular kind of news consumer. Hopefully, you.

So back to the question: why do these seem like two different wars?

My own sense is that they’re trying to look at the big human story. The reporters I see on many of the Times Ukraine articles are veterans who are used to talking to big name sources rather than drilling down deep into the details. (Not all of them. Just saying a lot of them.) That generates a different picture than if you try to figure out what is happening today, what is different from yesterday and where this is actually going by listening to war college and think tank military analysts and other area experts and analysts.