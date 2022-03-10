I must say that I am looking forward to the raft of articles in the works from the Times, WaPo, Politico and above all Axios about the GOP’s reckoning with the fact that their party leader (and most of his party) has spent the last several years toadying and obsequiously embracing Vladimir Putin and Russia. I jest of course since I have little hope that any of these pieces will be written. But the leader of this party has spent the last seven years fawning over the increasingly dictatorial leader of the country who has now tipped the world into the biggest international crisis in a generation and I guess we’re somehow not going to talk about that. I mean, he actually got impeached over it and for participating in a scheme to make the country Russia just invaded easier to invade.
Members-Only Article
The Reckoning?
|
March 10, 2022 10:34 a.m.
Real IndependenceMade Possible By Members
FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship
Special Offer
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer AdsGet Prime
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer AdsGet Prime
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime Ad Free
$120/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO AdsGet Prime AF
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime Ad Free
$11.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO AdsGet Prime AF
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Annual Plans
Monthly Plans