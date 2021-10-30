Latest
Mark Zuckerberg
5 hours ago ago
The Billionaires Tax Wasn’t New
6 hours ago ago
Texas’ New Abortion Regime Sends Shockwaves Through Neighboring States
1 day ago ago
Virginia Attorney General Demands Conspiratorial State Sen Share Evidence For Her Wild Claims

Texas’ SB 8 Heads To The Supreme Court

By
|
October 30, 2021 9:35 a.m.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the way in which Texas’ draconian new abortion law, SB-8, is enforced. This morning, read Kate Riga on the impact that law is having on neighboring states.

Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: