Not Exactly What We Had In Mind

How TPM Reader JO finds his joy:

One small reason that I appreciate my TPM Prime AF account is because I convinced my wife that Prime AF stands for “Prime as f-ck.” She asked me the difference between Prime and Prime AF, and I said the AF content is a lot edgier, includes profanity, very raw and unfiltered, etc. Now she periodically asks me to read the “news with swears website”, and I spice up the copy a bit as I read to her. She’s a big fan! (Feel free to adopt this business model, no charge.) I admit that I find joy in strange places.