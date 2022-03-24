Latest
Not Exactly What We Had In Mind

By
|
March 24, 2022 8:56 a.m.

How TPM Reader JO finds his joy:

One small reason that I appreciate my TPM Prime AF account is because I convinced my wife that Prime AF stands for “Prime as f-ck.” She asked me the difference between Prime and Prime AF, and I said the AF content is a lot edgier, includes profanity, very raw and unfiltered, etc. Now she periodically asks me to read the “news with swears website”, and I spice up the copy a bit as I read to her. She’s a big fan! (Feel free to adopt this business model, no charge.) I admit that I find joy in strange places.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
