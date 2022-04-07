Still Waiting

Latest
By
|
April 7, 2022 10:03 a.m.

Below I mentioned this wild story of two men impersonating government law enforcement agents to infiltrate the Secret Service. As far as I can tell there’s still no information about who was behind the plot, who was funding it or what the two men were trying to accomplish. From the limited information available the plot seems to be elaborate and well-funded but less than entirely professional. There seem to be way more loose ends than I’d expect in a state-sponsored effort. But really who knows?

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
