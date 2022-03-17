Prime Only Members-Only Article

State Rep Who Wrote Genocide Plan for Libs Shows Up in Poland with Ukrainian Kids He Wants to Give to American Families

Yep. Crazy as it sounds.
Washington State Representative Matthew Shea
March 17, 2022 8:45 a.m.

I think we’ll have more on this today. But because I was hunting around on this last night I wanted to give you a quick update because it’s a pretty insane story, intersects with a story we’ve been following on and off for years and is directly tied to the war in Ukraine.

Back about four years ago a state legislator from Washington State got in trouble for writing a plan for the mass killing of liberals in order to usher in a theocracy in the United States. He got booted out of Washington electoral politics for being involved with “domestic terrorism.” So, kind of a problem. Here’s one of our many pieces on disgraced former Rep. Matt Shea from 2018. So this week he showed up in Poland with a few dozen alleged orphans from the besieged city of Mariupol in Ukraine which he planned to bring to America to give away for adoption to American families.

