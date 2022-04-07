As we wait to hear more about the arrest of two men trying to infiltrate the Secret Service there’s one part of the story I want to highlight. Multiple U.S. Secret Service officers accepted free apartments for roughly a year from one of the accused men, Arian Taherzadeh. The value of these gifts varied from just over forty thousand to just under fifty thousand dollars annually. This is in addition to various other gifts.
Members-Only Article
Some More Details on That DC Caper
|
April 7, 2022 12:17 p.m.
Real IndependenceMade Possible By Members
FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship
Most Popular
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer AdsGet Prime
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer AdsGet Prime
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime Ad Free
$120/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO AdsGet Prime AF
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime Ad Free
$11.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO AdsGet Prime AF
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Annual Plans
Monthly Plans