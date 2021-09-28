Latest
17 hours ago ago
Senate GOP Filibusters Bill That Would Avert Gov’t Shutdown And Debt Ceiling Catastrophe
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 3: President Donald Trump listens during a Veterans Affairs Department "telehealth" event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, Aug 03, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
19 hours ago ago
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Buddies Tried To Get The VA To Sell Access To Veterans’ Medical Records
2 days ago ago
Booker Rips GOP’s ‘Kabuki Theater’ On Debt Ceiling

So Where Are We?

By
|
September 28, 2021 11:31 a.m.

We’re seeing a lot of talk about the decoupling of the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill. Let’s start by stating the obvious: this isn’t great. But we’ve been in the land of the not great for at least a couple weeks. That said, we should remember that the joined approach isn’t simply about timing. It’s the commitment that the President’s agenda is both bills and that both have to pass. Insisting on passing them together in sequence was a way of guaranteeing that both would pass – giving each side a veto over what the other side wanted most.

Manchin, Sinema and Gottheimer and about 10 other reps broke that deal. That’s critical to remember here – not just for now but for the future, the long future. As soon as they got the vote they wanted they started pulling away from the deal. But that’s where we are and the White House and the bicameral party leadership have to deal with that reality. They appear to be in the process of deciding that they have no choice but to give up this very significant leverage.

As I said, not great. To put it mildly. But to my thinking at least what coupling is really about is the commitment to pass both bills. And I don’t think that’s changed.

They are looking at their options and seem to be in the process of deciding that dropping the explicit timing hook up is their best path to getting both bills passed.

I have a reasonable degree of confidence that they have a plan and can get that done.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Audience Development Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: