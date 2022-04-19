Site Update; Prime AF, etc.

At the moment some Prime AF and Inside members are getting ads on the site. This is a site glitch tied to the publishing software switchover over the weekend. In fact, I’m getting ads myself at the moment. Annoying! (Technically my account is an Inside account.) In any case, this is a technical glitch we are working to resolve absolutely as soon as possible. For the moment if you log out and log back in that will likely resolve it. But again, you shouldn’t have to do that and I assure you were are working to resolve this as our top priority.