Site Update; Prime AF, etc.

At the moment some Prime AF and Inside members are getting ads on the site. This is a site glitch tied to the publishing software switchover over the weekend. In fact, I’m getting ads myself at the moment. Annoying! (Technically my account is an Inside account.) In any case, this is a technical glitch we are working to resolve absolutely as soon as possible. For the moment if you log out and log back in that will likely resolve it. But again, you shouldn’t have to do that and I assure you were are working to resolve this as our top priority.
Latest
1 hour ago agoPushing His Luck: Eastman Tries Again To Shield More Docs From Jan. 6 Panel
3 hours ago agoAbbott: If Mexico Sends One More Immigrant, I’ll Take The Border Hostage Again
8 hours ago agoNow That The GOP Is Proudly Wearing His Tin Foil Hat, Who Needs Alex Jones?
21 hours ago agoGA State Sen Hopeful Says Ex-Roomie Vance Feared Trump Is ‘America’s Hitler’
Latest Edblog
-
|April 19, 2022 10:52 a.m.
A few days ago, investigative journalist Vicky Ward published an account which claimed to explain just why Jared Kushner was…
-
|April 18, 2022 6:47 p.m.
If you’re a lifer, you probably know Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) origin story, at least as it relates to TPM.