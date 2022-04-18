Site Note; Comments, etc

A number of you have written in to say that comments are currently down along with some other small site glitches. We did a site/software upgrade over the weekend and as often happens there are some small breakages that came with that. Our team is working to get everything ironed out as soon as possible. To respond to some of your questions: no, there is no change in commenting policy or anything about commenting. This is simply a tech issue which we will have resolved shortly. We appreciate your patience.
