On Tax Day, White House Knocks GOP Over Rick Scott’s Bonkers Tax Plan
2 hours ago ago
Examining Nearly Two Decades Of Taxpayer-Funded Border Operations
19 hours ago ago
Twitter Mocks Tucker Carlson Over Promo About So-Called ‘Collapse’ Of Testosterone
22 hours ago ago
McCarthy Sees ‘Opportunity’ To Become Speaker If GOP Retakes House

Site Note; Comments, etc

By
|
April 18, 2022 12:42 p.m.

A number of you have written in to say that comments are currently down along with some other small site glitches. We did a site/software upgrade over the weekend and as often happens there are some small breakages that came with that. Our team is working to get everything ironed out as soon as possible. To respond to some of your questions: no, there is no change in commenting policy or anything about commenting. This is simply a tech issue which we will have resolved shortly. We appreciate your patience.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
