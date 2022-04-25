Single Points of Failure

Latest
From Nov. 4 To Jan. 6, The MAGA Team Knew Exactly What They Were Doing
Trump Declares Loyalty To His Off-Brand Twitter As Elon Musk Buys Social Media Giant
Remembering McCrae Dowless, Operative Allegedly At The Center Of A Rare, Real Case Of Election Fraud
April 25, 2022 11:38 a.m.

I would not say it is surprising that we’ve gotten a lot of emails on this “single point of failure” conversation we’re having. After all, it’s really the central issue about what happened in 2021 and why and what that means for the future of the Democratic party and the country. But even with all that, wow … it’s like a flood of emails. And that’s wonderful. I’m going to be publishing more throughout the day. But I’ve developed a feel over the years for the scale and pace of reader emails and this has really struck a nerve. Not a surprise, no. But still stands out.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
