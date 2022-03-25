We have a bit more detail now on that Russian General Staff update in which they seem to argue that most of their military operation in Ukraine is now done and they’re going to focus just on ‘liberating’ Donbass, the region in the east of the country, part of which had been under de facto Russian occupation back to 2014. Christopher Miller of Buzzfeed gives us a bit more of the nuance and detail.
Russian Generals: Yeah, We Meant to Do That
|
March 25, 2022 11:59 a.m.
