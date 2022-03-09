Latest
Russian Agent Arrested

By
|
March 8, 2022 9:20 p.m.

Elana Branson, a dual US-Russian citizen, has been charged with illegally acting as a Russian agent in the United States.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
