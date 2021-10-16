Rising BIF Envy

From TPM Reader MT …

I want to follow up from JB’s last line (Democrats in Congress have driven themselves into a cul-de-sac on the reconciliation bill) and just note how amazingly frustrated I am at the Democrats in Congress and those who said go for all or nothing. I have kept my thoughts to myself with the assumption that the Democrats know what they are doing. How stupid is that?

The Democrats and Biden had a big win with the Infrastructure bill. It checked all the boxes. Biden got something done Trump couldn’t get done, and he did it the way he said he work as a bipartisan effort. And, by the way, this would actually be good for the country. Democrats could then run in 2022 saying “look what we have done for you, keep supporting us and we can give you more” and perhaps pick up a few critical Senate seats and hold the House. Instead we get a mess and now everything may go down in flames. Even if some of the reconciliation bill is passed, it will still look like a defeat for the Democrats because some parts will be left out. Moreover, now if just the Infrastructure bill is passed, it will look like a major defeat. And if nothing is passed and signed in the end, hello Donald Trump.

You talk about the GOP and Lucy and the football. It’s not the GOP this time.