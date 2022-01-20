Prime Only Members-Only Article

Rep. Hinson Wins Stolen Infrastructure Valor Award!

Freshman Rep was against it before she was for it!
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 09: Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) speaks at a press conference following a conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on March 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of the House leadership answered quest... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 09: Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) speaks at a press conference following a conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on March 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of the House leadership answered questions related to the potential passage of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 20, 2022 12:21 p.m.

We have another ‘Stolen Infrastructure Valor’ All Star in the form of Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa. Hinson voted against the Bipartisan Biden Infrastructure Bill which passed late last year. In a press release from November 8th Hinson denounced the bill as a “socialist spending spree” and “Washington Gamesmanship, Spending at its Worst.” But she’s letting bygones be bygones. Or I guess she was just against it before she was for it. Because now Rep. Hinson seems to think it’s seriously awesome. And she’s bragging to constituents about almost a billion dollars she claims to have “secured” for upgrading locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River.

