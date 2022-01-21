Prime Only Members-Only Article

Rejoice – Kyrsten Sinema’s Political Career is Already Over

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) departs from a caucus meeting with Democratic Senators after a procedural vote on the debt limit was postponed at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 06, 2021 ... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) departs from a caucus meeting with Democratic Senators after a procedural vote on the debt limit was postponed at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress has until October 18 to raise the debt ceiling or risk a default that would have widespread economic consequences. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
January 21, 2022 12:16 p.m.

Amidst all the disappointment and tribulation of recent days please join me in taking a moment to step back, in a posture of mindful gratitude, to contemplate the fact that Kyrsten Sinema’s career in electoral politics is already over. Yes, the damage she’s already done will be difficult to remedy. She still has three solid years to do yet more damage. And she probably will. But none of that damage, none of the hijinks and characteristic game-playing to come, will or can change her electoral fate. In political terms, she’s already dead Senator walking. And the most perplexing but paradoxically delightful part of it is that she doesn’t even seem to realize it yet.

How can I be so sure she’s a goner in such an uncertain time and in a reelection campaign almost three years away? It’s not just the increasingly likely primary challenge, which could end her Senate career on its own. Her probably runs much deeper. She has already made herself essentially unelectable, whether her quest for reelection ends in a primary or the general election.

