Readers Respond to Single Point of Failure #6

From TPM Reader MB …

“all so that moderate Dems. would have something – anything – to show voters that they deserve to hold onto power.”

This illustrates the reasons for paralysis perfectly. The party is frozen because there are people vying for control who have wildly different calibrations, perceptions and expectations. The above quote just completely ignores and dismisses the idea that BIF is something everyone in the party, progressives included, should be able to celebrate and claim credit for (so long as they voted for it, but we’ll get to that). It’s a victory. It’s going to help people and our economy. It is a measurable social good and a demonstrable benefit to society. Sure, it’s not a unicorn…maybe even looks a little more mule than horse…but it’s still a positive thing.