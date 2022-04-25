Readers Respond to Single Point of Failure #2

From TPM Reader EF …

Like many others, I am disappointed and frustrated that BBB did not pass or that Manchin played Lucy with the football so that he could occupy center stage for a year. I also worry about the demoralizing effects of the process. But, c’mon folks, get real. FDR had 70 senators when the New Deal was passed. Obama barely got the ACA passed with 60 (and then 59 after Kennedy died near the finish line). Getting BBB done in even its skinnier form was always a longshot with a tied Senate.