Readers Respond to Single Point of Failure #1

April 24, 2022 4:19 p.m.

TPM Reader RS responds to PT and myself on the single point of failure …

What both you, Josh, and reader PT failed to point out explicitly was that every Democratic leader – President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi – said repeatedly and publicly, that these two bills, BIF and BBB, were linked. That both would pass Congress or neither would reach the President’s desk. Biden even said that he would only sign BIF if BBB also passed both houses of Congress.

They ALL LIED, and unlike GOP voters, there are electoral consequences for blatantly lying to Democratic voters.

