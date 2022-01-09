Readers on Schools #1

From TPM Reader AN (not their real initials) …

When we shut down in March of 2020, we fundentally broke what it means to go to school in this country. All the years building and refining and trying new things . . . broken. We attempted to pivot, but the results were uneven at best and everyone was sacred and we didn’t know what else to do. We did what we thought was best under terrifying circumstances.

When we returned in person, we tried our best, but the kids were shell shocked. We limped to the end of the 20-21 year knowing only one thing: don’t make it worse.

During this school year, my 9th and 10th grade students, who basically didn’t have a middle school experience, are lost. So much social-emotional learning in groups just didn’t happen. The older kids are better, but not by much.

I’ve been the guy in meeting after meeting saying that we fundamentally broke public education in this country and you don’t just put it back together in one quarter, one school year . . . this will take years. No one disagrees, but not one has solutions either. I’ve also been hammering the nail that all of us, students and staff, are now, unwittingly, trauma survivors. Combine this and you’re left with a situation in public ed that almost no one is trained to deal with. Add in the logistics of omicron, staff shortages, student abesences and general pandemic bullshit and I am amazed schools are even open.

There is a lot of talk about schools open vs. schools closed. The discussion that’s not happening is that we broke it because we had to. Putting it back together without admitting you broke it is a tall order. But we must. And no one knows how to do this.