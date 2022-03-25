There seems to be some confusion on TPM Reader JO’s part about Prime AF. You don’t have to convince anyone that Prime AF stands for Prime As F*ck. That’s actually always what it stood for. Seriously, the double meaning in the usage was chosen intentionally for that from the start.
Latest
4 hours ago agoGinni Thomas Repeatedly Urged Meadows To Push Big Lie Efforts After 2020 Election
5 hours ago agoThreatened GOP Boycott Over Pre-Sentencing Reports Collapses After Some Members Show Reluctance
8 hours ago agoJan. 6 Panel To Consider Criminal Contempt Charges Against Peter Navarro And Dan Scavino
8 hours ago agoTrump Sues Everyone Who Ever Offended Him Over 2016 Election
Latest Edblog
-
|March 24, 2022 10:18 p.m.
Supreme Court Justices with some frequency recuse themselves from cases to which they have relatively limited connection. How is it…
-
|March 24, 2022 6:15 p.m.
It’s as if four particularly loud-mouthed Republicans knew the extent to which they were being watched.
-
|March 24, 2022 1:10 p.m.
Thank you to everyone who has joined as a member this week. But we really need to close the second…