Podcast Delay

The next episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast with me and Kate Riga will delayed one day. Look for it in your downloads tomorrow afternoon.
Latest Edblog
-
|October 13, 2021 6:15 p.m.
Two Texas-based airlines plan to follow federal regulations about vaccination mandates, defying the state’s Republican governor’s recent mandate barring such…
-
|October 13, 2021 2:33 p.m.
I get the sense that the Jan 6th committee is moving rapidly to toward holding non-compliant Trumpers in contempt and…
-
|October 13, 2021 12:40 p.m.
As you may have seen, Jeff Bezos invited William Shatner to take a flight on one of his Blue Origin…