Please Read This

Trump Is Rethinking Endorsement Of Mo Brooks After Lawmaker Suggested It’s Time To Move On
Trump Says He’ll Ditch Pence If He Makes A Comeback Bid In 2024
Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Boosts Bunk Race Science, Makes Racist Comments About Asians
Sarah Bloom Raskin Withdraws From Fed Job After Republican, Manchin Opposition

March 16, 2022 5:07 p.m.

We’re trying to close strong on day two of our annual membership drive. Can you join us? Not just become a member, which we certainly hope you do, but a full member of the two. TPM’s a communal enterprise. Our operation is based on a give and take between journalists and readers, a symbiotic flow of information. So we want you all in. And to help us with that, we really need folks to join. It’s really important. We need more of you. Just click right here. And thank you in advance.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
