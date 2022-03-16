Please Read This

We’re trying to close strong on day two of our annual membership drive. Can you join us? Not just become a member, which we certainly hope you do, but a full member of the two. TPM’s a communal enterprise. Our operation is based on a give and take between journalists and readers, a symbiotic flow of information. So we want you all in. And to help us with that, we really need folks to join. It’s really important. We need more of you. Just click right here. And thank you in advance.
Latest
36 mins ago agoTrump Is Rethinking Endorsement Of Mo Brooks After Lawmaker Suggested It’s Time To Move On
4 hours ago agoTrump Says He’ll Ditch Pence If He Makes A Comeback Bid In 2024
6 hours ago agoOhio GOP Senate Candidate Boosts Bunk Race Science, Makes Racist Comments About Asians
1 day ago agoSarah Bloom Raskin Withdraws From Fed Job After Republican, Manchin Opposition
Latest Edblog
-
|March 16, 2022 3:52 p.m.
There are a few points I disagree with here. And I think – albeit perhaps indirectly – Joe Biden is…
-
|March 16, 2022 3:03 p.m.
I’m making my way through your emails, which I thank you for, both their content and the thoughtfulness you have…