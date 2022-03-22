Latest
Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the keynote address at the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association 27th Annual Police Officer Memorial Prayer Breakfast on April 25, 2018, at the St. Charles Convention Center. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
Please Read This Important Post

By
|
March 22, 2022 11:33 a.m.

We’re starting the second week of our drive. It’s really, really critical it be a good one. I’ve spoken to a number of TPM Readers over the last few days who have told me, “Well, I’d been thinking about it and that post pushed me over the edge.” I need to push more of you over the edge. If you’ve been meaning to join but haven’t gotten around to it, please make today the day. If you’ve been on the fence, please lean into it. Come off the fence and join us. You get a lot of great additional stuff we publish. And you support a truly independent operation bringing you the news in a genuinely unique way. Please join us. Just click right here.

Thank you in advance from all of us.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
