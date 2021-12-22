One Shot to Rule Them All

Back on December 9th we discussed the quickening hunt for a Sarbecovirus vaccine. This is basically a vaccine that wouldn’t target this or that variant but the whole class of SARS-related coronaviruses. Basically the idea is you go upstream in the viral family tree to cover the whole class of contagions and potential future ones. Last night Army researchers at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research say they’ve developed just such a vaccine, or at least one that cover all current and potential variants of COVID19.

I was a bit confused by this when I read it last night since this is, to put it mildly, pretty big news if it bears out. And it ran first in a military trade publication, Defense One. Defense One is a highly respected publication. But I’d expect to hear news of such magnitude in like the Times or the Post. The article says Walter Reed researchers plan to make a full announcements “within weeks.” It’s also not ready to be used. It still has two levels of clinical trials to go through. But they say the initial trials show it is effective.

According to the article, these initial trials took longer than expected because they had to find a population of people who were both unvaccinated and had never had COVID. There’s not a huge population of those people. But they found them.

In any case, it puts me a bit on guard that I still haven’t seen write ups on this in the big publications, even following the Defense One piece. I think that suggests a healthy caution about just what’s being reported. But it’s like it’s fake. I hadn’t been aware of this Walter Reed project. But even a cursory review shows it’s been a subject of rather low key reporting since relatively early in the pandemic. I suspect reporters are trying to get a clearer read of just what they’ve been able to demonstrate in those early clinical trials.

Certainly bears keeping an eye on.