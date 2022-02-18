The leader of one of Russia’s puppet statelets in eastern Ukraine announced today that he is organizing a mass evacuation of civilians out of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and into Russia. As far as I can tell there’s no independent confirmation that this is happening. There are a few different possibilities. One is simply that this is an effort to pull civilians out of what will soon be a warzone. But it is being portrayed by Denis Pushilin, the self-styled leader, as a last chance to escape a coming invasion by Ukraine and what Vladimir Putin and his Donbas region puppets have been predicting will be a “genocide” of ethnic Russians carried out by Ukraine. In other words it looks exactly like the kind of agitprop and confusion campaign Biden, NATO and basically everyone who’s not in active sympathy with Russia has been predicting all along that Russia would use as a pretext to invade Ukraine.

I remain skeptical whether Russia is actually going to follow through and invade Ukraine, mainly for the reasons I’ve discussed in recent days. But if it does happen – and it does look more likely – we will also see the impact of the diplomatic and public messaging campaign of recent weeks. This will be an entirely unprovoked attack, with a risible claim of provocation and all done in the full light of day. It would confirm all the NATO predictions and confirm its claims about Russian intentions.

This will be bad for everyone, most of all the Ukrainians. But it’s hard not to see that it won’t lead to the strengthening of NATO and the increased militarization of its eastern frontier, which is what Russia seems most threatened by.