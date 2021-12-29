A reminder: The Josh Marshall Podcast is on break the final week of the year. So no podcast today. Kate Riga and I will be back with a new episode on Wednesday, January 5th.
Latest Edblog
-
|December 29, 2021 6:08 p.m.
Earlier today, we published a moving tribute to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid by his onetime deputy chief of…
-
|December 29, 2021 2:22 p.m.
Don’t miss this remembrance of Harry Reid, who died yesterday at the age of 82, from Bill Dauster, former Reid…
-
|December 28, 2021 8:44 p.m.
Here’s the Times obit. Here’s the obit from The Nevada Independent, the top instate political news operation and the folks…