Off and Running

By
|
March 16, 2022 11:45 a.m.

Thank you to everyone who has joined us so far in this year’s annual membership drive. We just added our hundredth new member for the drive this morning. So we’re off to a solid start for day one. If you’re a new or returning member, thank you! If you’re considering membership, please consider making today the day. Just click right here. It’s very important for our organization. We try to keep reminders and pushing as limited as possible. But don’t let that make you think it’s not really important, critical, to our operation. You can read my broader pitch here in yesterday’s kick off post.

Also thank you for all the thoughtful and insightful responses to the two questions I asked yesterday of existing members. More soon on that front.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
