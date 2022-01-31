Latest
January 31, 2022 11:22 a.m.

Over the weekend ex-President Trump suggested he’d pardon the various insurrectionists now either facing charges or serving time for their role in the January 6th insurrection. He’s also increasingly open in justifying his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those promised pardons are better seen as inducements to future acts than anything directed at those involved in January 6th.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
