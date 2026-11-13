No Room on the Lifeboat … Admin Sharks Circle Lutnick

The attempt to pin the NVIDIA-Huang spy scandal on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is galloping forward. Earlier today Treasury Scott Bessent went on CNBC and squarely laid the blame on Lutnick for slow-rolling and loosely enforcing export controls on NVIDIA chips. This is no different from the accusations we’ve been hearing about from unnamed sources in numerous reports. But going public and laying blame on CNBC is a whole ‘nother thing. This Journal article goes deeper into the specifics of the accusations, Lutnick’s apparently fairly close relationship to Jensen Huang and other details of this internal administration battle.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blames Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over Nvidia chip mess: "Treasury, War, USTR and State were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months." pic.twitter.com/0BTlHymwUY — CNBC (@CNBC) November 13, 2026

This is a complicated picture. Lutnick does have his finger on the export control enforcement spigot. He is, among the high administration officials without the Trump surname, unquestionably the shadiest character — cash on the barrel, there are no laws, etc. He also appears to be closest to Huang and to have introduced him to Trump. Just because Trump is crooked and indifferent to national security when there’s money to be made doesn’t mean Lutnick couldn’t have out-crooked him in this particular case.

All this said, earlier reporting suggested that to the extent he was going easy on NVIDIA, he was responding to guidance from Trump. We have pretty tight reporting suggesting that Trump first learned about Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy a year ago and then again in May. He did nothing. He’s also been supportive of Huang’s push to ease restrictions on his chip selling to China. In other words, there’s lots of evidence that Lutnick was either following Trump’s guidance or that Trump was at least on board with what Lutnick was doing.

What it all amounts to is that the sharks are swirling to make Lutnick the scapegoat, make good on sundry intra-administration vendettas and wall the scandal off from Trump. But the details of who really did what remain unclear. And even if Lutnick was in some sense the driver of giving Huang a pass to sell into China, Trump’s fingerprints are all over it.